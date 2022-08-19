FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Town And Gown Task Force has posted a survey to hear the public’s opinion on the Pine Street Bridge.

The Pine Street Bridge in Florence is a high-traffic area in Downtown Florence, near the University of North Alabama.

The Town And Gown Task Force, a group of influential Florence residents and UNA staff, has developed a survey to see if the public would like the area improved.

Dr. Butler Cain, a member of the Task Force, told News 19 that they will present the data from their survey to city officials later this year.

“We see all types of pedestrians, all types of road traffic, and we really want to make sure that we are asking the appropriate questions and also making sure that community residents’ voices are heard,” Cain said.

The survey is applicable to anyone who lives near or commonly commutes on the bridge. You can find the link to the survey here.