TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Willie Green Recreation Center has been a part of the Tuscumbia community for over 40 years but potential changes in the management have residents concerned.

The city is considering handing over management of the facility to the Tuscumbia City Schools Board of Education

Many residents are concerned about this proposal and feel changes in management could lead to restrictions on the community’s ability to host events and more.

While residents are concerned, members of the Tuscumbia City Council have said the change will not effect community events and instead allow the school system to also use the center to offer programs for students.

Concerned residents will have the chance to have their voices heard at the Tuscumbia City Council meeting Monday night.