FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — People living at Southern Oaks Village in Florence say they are dealing with a multitude of problems, from mold to water leakages, saying these are some of the issues they’ve been dealing with for months.

The residents, who did not want to be identified, said mold and other problems have made their living situation unsafe for themselves and their families.

Residents claim a failure of the apartment complex to follow through with inspections led to buildings falling apart.

“I get inspection notices but the inspection never happens,” said one resident.

Another resident that has a disability claims she can’t bathe due to the complex’s failure to provide accessible equipment in her shower.

“Yea we gonna get it we almost getting the application to go get it still ain’t got it yet I’m still sitting here I can’t take a bath I have to take a wash up every day,” the resident told News 19.

News 19 reached out to the out-of-state management company that runs Southern Oaks Village, Millennia Housing Management.

In response, Millenia said they are being responsive to resident needs.

“Being responsive to resident needs is a priority for the management company… Further, to identify needs at the apartment community, the regional leadership team plans to inspect 100 percent of the apartments in the coming weeks,” Millennia Housing said.

Earlier this month, the management company elected a new vice president to preside over Southern Oaks Village in an effort to strengthen apartment operations.