Rescue Me Project opens new mega center in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — A Shoals organization dedicated to instilling hope in the lives of young people is growing.
The Rescue Me Project, in partnership with Sheffield City Schools, announced the opening of its newly renovated mega center.
It’s located in the former Southwest Elementary School building. Leaders said the facility will provide them the opportunity to be a catalyst in creating a safe and positive place where youth and the community can experience a positive mindset.
“Now that we’re in this building, I strongly believe it gives us an avenue to really produce a major growth, to really be able to bring in additional programs, support groups, just a lot of different other programs to have other organizations come in and partner with us,” Director Dewayne Malone said.
For the first event in the new facility, the Rescue Me Project is partnering with Broken Not Dead Ministries for a community concert. It beings Saturday at 6 p.m.