SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rescue Me Project is getting ready to welcome 2024 on a healthy note. The nonprofit now has a fitness room for its youth to utilize, with hopes that it’ll give them some drive to become the best versions of themselves.

Rescue Me Project Founder/Director Dewayne Malone says the fitness lab wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of the community.

“Churches, individuals…the list goes on. I will tell you every piece of equipment in this room did not cost us a dime and we’re super grateful for that because we have been blessed to have a strong community that supports the mission of the Rescue Me Project,” said Malone.

The nonprofit’s campus currently has a nail technician space, a music production studio, a kitchen, and more. Each space is meant to expose kids to different opportunities life has to offer.

“The biggest thing we want to do with the Rescue Me Project is provide hope to the youth in the Shoals area (and I say farther) through mentoring, leadership, financial literacy, tutoring, and so many other different ways,” added Malone.

When it comes to the fitness lab, Malone says a lot of the students who are part of the organization have an interest in fitness. He hopes the lab will teach them the importance of discipline, consistency, and both mental and physical health.

“If you want to get muscles or if you want to lose weight, you have got to stick to it,” said Malone. “A lot of times, I believe, the youth kind of fade away sometimes when it comes to the idea of staying consistent with things. We’re going to show them the importance of it and really help them to retain the benefits of it.”

