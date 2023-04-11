LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – If you were affected by the severe storms that occurred March 31 through April 1 in Lauderdale County, you may qualify for assistance.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has included Lauderdale County in their assistance to the counties that Lauderdale borders in Tennessee. Lauderdale County is also in the process of potentially qualifying for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) relief.

SBA is providing Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to the affected areas. The amount of each loan is determined by the SBA. Assistance is only available to entities and their owners who cannot provide their own recovery from non-government sources.

211, local Catholic charities, Red Cross

Applicants should register online for disaster assistance here. You can also call 211, the Red Cross

The deadline to return economic injury applications is January 8, 2024.