Registration for Salvation Army of the Shoals Angel Tree goes virtual amid pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. — Registration for the Salvation Army Angel Tree has moved online because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s normally done in person at the Huntsville Road location in Florence. Captain Benjamin Deuel said because a large number of people usually attend, it just wasn’t feasible to have in-person registration—but he still recognizes the need.

“In this Christmas season, just because COVID is here doesn’t mean that the need for Christmas assistance goes away,” Deuel said. “We want to make sure that we maintain that ministry, that we maintain that opportunity to help families who find themselves in need during the Christmas season.”

Registration goes through Friday, October 16. To register, click here.