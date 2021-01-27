Registration for 2021 LiftOff Shoals competition now open

FLORENCE, Ala, — Registration for the annual LiftOff Shoals competition opened Monday.
The competition is made possible by the partnership between the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Business Incubator, and University of North Alabama.
Contestants will compete for a $20,000 prize by presenting their business ideas to a panel of judges.
The competition usually happens indoors during early spring but has been changed to an outdoor event at Pickett Place in May because of the pandemic.
“We’re really excited to be able to hold an in-person, outdoor event with all of the precautions taken, but just to be able to gather, to give them the good experience of presenting to investors, to business and community leaders in the Shoals,” Olivia Bradford, Shoals Chamber Communications and Events Director said.
All participants must pay a $50 application fee. Applicants must also submit a budget, business model summary, and pitch video.
Registration closes February 26th. For more information on how to apply, click here.