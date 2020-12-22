Red Bay mayor speaks on Tiffin Motorhomes sale to THOR Industries

RED BAY, Ala. — In the city of Red Bay, the family name Tiffin holds weight. “The Tiffin family, it’s just about a legacy here in Red Bay, and they’ve brought so much to our community,” Mayor Charlene Fancher said.



The name can be found on various buildings around town, like Tiffin Supply Company which the family founded in the 1940s and still operates today.



Today, when you hear Tiffin, the first thing that probably comes to mind is Tiffin Motorhomes.



The company has been locally owned and operated since the 1970s but Monday morning, the company announced it had been sold to Indiana-based THOR Industries.



Reaction to the sale has been mixed on social media but Mayor Fancher said she trusts the founder’s judgment.

“Bob Tiffin is one of the hardest working individuals I’ve ever known or been around and I applaud him for taking the measures that he has in this transition, acquiring a company who feels the same way about Red Bay,” Mayor Fancher said.



Mayor Fancher already had positive thoughts on the Indiana RV manufacturer.



“I know they’re going to be new to Red Bay but I’m already impressed with them,” Mayor Fancher said. “I haven’t even met the CEO yet, but just in looking at the interviews he’s already very smart because he knows the workforce is here in Red Bay and there’s a legacy here.”



For anyone worried about how the transition will affect operations, Tiffin Motorhomes has assured that no facilities are moving or closing and the family will still be just as involved in day-to-day business. To read more details on the acquisition, click here.