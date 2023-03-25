COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After winds of 66 miles per hour came through Colbert County last night, storm damage recovery in the Shoals is underway.

With a line of severe storms coming through the area on Friday evening, one of Tuscumbia’s oldest buildings had its roof blown away.

The building located on 6th street in the historic district of downtown Tuscumbia, had been there since the early 1900s.

The strong winds suffered from the storm caused one of Colbert County’s oldest structures to be demolished.

As the storm made its way through the Shoals, Linda Lewis-Reece of Tuscumbia shared her storm experience.

“We had our flashlights and phones and everything charged and then we after the sirens went off a second time we went into our basement to our safe place,” Lewis-Reece told News 19.

As for other parts of the Shoals, the Deshler High School Career Technology Center also had its roof blown away.

Repair crews have already begun making their way to the top of the building to begin reassembling the school’s roof.

With Deshler going on spring break this upcoming week, it will allow time to replace the roof of the technology center while also looking to get its power turned back on.

Although there were no reports of any injuries or deaths in Colbert County, News 19 will continue to keep you updated with storm damage across North Alabama.