ALABAMA (WHNT) – When you think of the Shoals, music often comes to mind, especially with the history FAME Studios has. And one Northwest Alabama organization wants to continue and grow the area’s history with and connection to the music industry.

The Sholas Music makers Recording Incentive encourages musicians to record in two Northwest Alabama counties, enticing them with a reimbursement of up to 30% of the total project cost.

Here are the details:

Recording must be done in Colbert or Lauderdale County

A full budget must be submitted on the Shoals Music Makers website

Musicians must compose at least two social media posts on two different platforms

Credits must mention Shoals Music Makers

Musicians must agree to a potential media release for the recording

The reimbursement amount will vary depending on receipts presented to Shoals Music Makers:

Tier 1 ($5K-$10K); up to 10% reimbursed

Tier 2 ($10,001-$24,999); up to 15%

Tier 3 ($25K-$74,999); up to 20%

Tier 4 ($75K+); up to 30%