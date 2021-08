SHEFFIELD, Ala. — An inmate who escaped Sheffield City Jail in May was recaptured on August 21 in Sheffield.

The inmate, Brent Cockrell, was taken back into custody after a short foot chase with officers from the Sheffield Police Department on Saturday night.

Cockrell had an active warrant with Sheffield Police and other local agencies.

Sheffield Police would like to thank the community for their help in locating Cockrell.