Rain holds off for Florence Veterans Day program

FLORENCE, Ala. — The rain held off enough for a Veterans Day program in Florence Wednesday morning.

The program was held at Veterans Memorial Park and was themed “Freedom, Flag, and Veterans.” The event began with the ringing of bells eleven times and continued with testimonials from those who have served the nation.

There were also remarks from Florence Mayor Andy Betterton and Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus.

Veteran Robert Steen spoke on the importance of this year’s theme.

“There are people who do not want us to have those freedoms,” Steen said. “There are people out there who have fought for those freedoms that we can continue that, and we fly that flag as a symbol of those freedoms that we have.”

There were more than 100 people in attendance for the ceremony. If you missed the program, you can watch it in its entirety by clicking here.