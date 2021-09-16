Radio station hosts 2nd Park & Pray event at Helen Keller Hospital

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Shoals community gathered Thursday evening for a time of praise and worship at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.

First responders, healthcare workers, and hospital employees participated in the hospital’s 2nd Park and Pray event hosted by Christian radio station 91.3 The Fix.

Drivers and passengers were able to tune in and listen as pastors and city and county leaders across the area prayed for all who have been affected by COVID-19.

“None of us ever thought this pandemic would be this extensive,” Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said. “Knowing the community has its arms wrapped around us for over a year and a half means a lot to our team, but most importantly means a lot to the patients and families that we serve.”

91.3 The Fix will host another Park and Pray Thursday, September 23 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.