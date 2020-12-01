Radio host Hunter Jackson kicks off Stuff the Bus toy drive for families in need

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you shop at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence, it will be hard to miss the big yellow school bus parked on the sidewalk covered in Christmas lights.

It’s for Singing River Media Group’s Stuff the Bus toy drive.

Inside the bus, you’ll find radio host Hunter Jackson who’s made himself at home, and will continue to do so until at least 3,000 toys are inside with him.

This is Jackson’s fourth time participating in the drive.

“Originally, it was ‘let’s get the radio guy off the bus,’ and it grew to be ‘let’s try to help more people than ever,’ and now that goal has grown to 3,000 gifts and we’re able to help more people than ever thanks to reaching goals in the past,” Jackson said.

In 2019 the drive surpassed its goal of 2,500 toys but Jackson said this year the need has grown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson is able complete his mission thanks to a partnership with Florence City Schools, which also provides the bus. Social workers and counselors with the school system connect with the families in need so Jackson will know what types of toys are needed based on a child’s age.

Originally, Jackson said 2019 would be his final year doing the drive, but now he’s more excited than ever to continue.

“Seeing how people responded last year, it just encouraged me to keep it going and now I want to do it every year that I’m physically and mentally able,” Jackson said. “I don’t see why this year couldn’t be the best year yet and then we could even get more toys next year.”

Jackson’s been in the bus since Saturday and already he’s collected more than 150 toys as of Monday evening.