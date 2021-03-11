Public opinion will help Shoals Solid Waste Authority board decide future of recycling program

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Thursday afternoon, there was a public hearing on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse to outline recycling options and costs for citizens.
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority hosted the hearing to inform citizens the cost needed to continue the county’s voluntary recycling program. It also detailed the cost to expand services to include curbside pickup.
Solid waste and recycling manager Mike Shewbart said the public’s opinion will be the deciding factor in what the board ultimately decides—to expand or to discontinue the program altogether.
“We want the people to realize that recycling is very important,” Shewbart said. “It saves the landfill, it saves our environment, it’s very good but it does come at a cost and we’d like to see the opportunity for people in The Shoals area to have a chance to recycle.”
Shewbart said Colbert County residents who missed Thursday’s hearing can call the recycling center office at (256) 248-4357 to voice their opinion.