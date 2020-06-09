Protests calling for the removal of Confederate monument at Lauderdale County Courthouse continue Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. — Protesters gathered outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday evening calling for the removal and relocation of a Confederate monument.

This comes two days after Project Say Something hosted a protest outside of the courthouse for the same purpose. Monday night’s protest coincided with a regularly scheduled county commission meeting. There was no mention of the monument on the agenda, however, District 1 Commissioner Brad Holmes proposed amending it to add a motion to move the statue. The amendment failed as there was not unanimous consent among the commissioners.

Project Say Something founder, Camille Bennett, voiced her concerns Monday evening. “We’ve heard the states’ rights argument, we’ve heard the argument that you can’t tear down history, but whose history are we celebrating with this monument; not mine,” Bennett said.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt attended the meeting and spoke with protesters outside. “We have the private business funds raised to pay the fine and to pay for the relocation,” the mayor said. Although funds have been raised, Mayor Holt reminded protesters that the statue is on county property. “There’s no peace ‘til it’s moved,” one protester told the mayor. Mayor Holt responded asking the protesters to be a little patient and reassured them that they have opened the doors.

The protesters said they will gather outside of the courthouse every Monday at 5 p.m. until the monument has been removed.