Project Say Something plans protest calling for the removal of Confederate monument in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — An organization in Florence is demanding something be done about a Confederate monument.

The statue is located in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. On Saturday Project Say Something is hosting a peaceful protest calling for the removal of the monument.

The organization’s founder, Camille Bennett, said the monument is a symbol of racial terror and needs to be relocated. She said it’s something that should have been done long before now.

“Project Say Something has worked tirelessly with city officials to try and formulate solutions and we’ve been ignored and now we need to see it relocated,” said Bennett

She adds that removing the monument is a step toward forging a new path.

“This is a symbol of racial terror; it affects all of us,” Bennett said. “Come and stand for justice.”

Saturday’s protest will begin at 5 p.m. outside of the courthouse. People in attendance are asked to wear face masks.