Project Say Something awarded Affordable Care Act grant to assist individuals during open enrollment

FLORENCE, Ala. — A racial justice organization in the Shoals is finding new ways to assist the state’s minority population.

Project Say Something was awarded an Affordable Care Act Navigator grant to assist Alabama’s Black and brown communities, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Founder Camille Bennett said the organization will help individuals register for insurance during open enrollment. Project Say Something will help individuals qualify for health insurance premium credits through the state’s healthcare exchange.

Bennett said there will be an emphasis on childcare providers as well as high-risk essential worker sectors, however, she added Project Say Something will be available to help anyone interested in insurance coverage.

“Navigating the marketplace is a challenge for most people and it takes several hours, especially for working families, so this grant gives us the opportunity to really just step in and guide consumers to the marketplace and help them get affordable health insurance,” Bennett said.

Bennett added, “Many of Alabama’s frontline essential workers have no healthcare benefits despite facing the highest risk of COVID exposure. Childcare workers are particularly vulnerable because infants and small children cannot be vaccinated. The ACA coverage will provide free COVID testing, vaccinations, and free or low-cost prescription drugs for those with underlying medical conditions.”

For those with financial strains, Bennett said, “uninsured employees of restaurants, retail stores, and self-employed groups such as barbers, stylists, nail technicians, landscapers, and contractors may qualify for income-based premium credits.”

Open enrollment began on November 1 and runs through January 15. To schedule a consultation with Project Say Something, call (205) 693-8012 or email saysomething8888@gmail.com.