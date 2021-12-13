Prescription fraud trial for Lauderdale County woman to begin Monday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County woman who was accused of prescription fraud is set to appear in court Monday for her criminal trial.

Kimberly Blalock was arrested in February 2021 and charged with possession of a controlled substance by fraud.

According to court documents, Blalock obtained opiates by misrepresentation, alteration of prescriptions, or the use of a false name.

Blalock has been out on bond since her arrest.

Her trial is set to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

