LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court records show a preliminary hearing has been set for the former escaped inmate, Casey Cole White.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on June 20 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

White faces a charge of first-degree escape in the recent manhunt that spanned multiple states over the course of 11 days. White was allegedly on the run with then-corrections employee Vicky White. Despite sharing a last name, the two were not related.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has shared surveillance video of the last time escaped inmate Casey White and his accomplice Vicky White were seen

On Friday, April 29, Vicky White left the jail with Casey White – on the premise of transporting him for a mental health evaluation at the local courthouse. Records would later show that no such exam was scheduled.

The drive from the corrections center should have taken 3-4 minutes, but it was nearly 3 hours before authorities realized the two hadn’t returned to the jail. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton called the U.S. Marshals to help find the pair.

The patrol car was found dumped in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center, which just happened to be next to the hotel where Vicky White had stayed the night before.

An SUV was found in Middle Tennessee days later and was traced back to Vicky, who had purchased the car from a local dealer just before the escape. The rust-colored Ford Edge was found 107 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, abandoned near a wooded area.

This 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was parked at a Florence Sunoco and used when a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and inmate escaped on April 29. (WHNT Photo)

Vicky White also sold her home in the weeks leading up to the escape. According to Lauderdale County authorities, April 29 was supposed to be her last day working there before her retirement. Singleton also confirmed the pair had a “special relationship” that had been going on for some time.

Casey White was facing murder charges after confessing to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway. This confession came after a crime spree that same year that ended in a standoff with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Ridgeway with her two sons

The manhunt also spurred another investigation to be reopened, where Casey White is suspected to be involved with the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2008. Despite Christy Shelton’s death being ruled a suicide, several of those in her life have pleaded for the case to be looked at again.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is reopening an investigation into the mysterious death of Casey White’s ex-girlfriend in 2008.

On Monday, May 9 the U.S. Marshals released photos of a 2006 Ford F-150 truck that had been abandoned at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana on May 3. The South Weinbach Avenue car wash owner said he saw a man who appeared to be Casey White get picked up by another car with a driver that looked like Vicky White.

Ford F-150 believed to have been used and abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White.

Later that same day, a Cadillac car that Casey White and Vicky White were suspected of driving was seen near the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana, and law enforcement officials started to follow it. A chase ensued on Highway 41 northbound and involved the U.S. Marshals, FBI and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement officials ended the chase by colliding with the Cadillac, causing it to roll over. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said after the crash Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.



Scene of crash, Vicky White, Casey White

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Wedding stated that Casey White told investigators that he had planned on having a “shootout” with police when caught. The sheriff says the decision to crash the vehicle was one that possibly saved several of his deputies’ lives.

A 911-call made from the vehicle was released by authorities, along with dashcam and bodycam footage of the pursuit, crash, and capture.

News 19 obtained a recording of the dispatcher radio traffic of the final moments of the manhunt for Casey and Vicky White.

Police recovered four handguns and an AR-15 from the Cadillac after the arrest. The pair also had $29,000 in cash on hand.

An Evansville Police Officer first noticed the Cadillac the suspects were using in the parking lot of the old Motel 6 along Highway 41. Police say the two paid for a 14-night stay at the motel while they planned their next move.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W. Lockyear said Vicky White died at 7 p.m. at Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital on Monday night. Her autopsy determined her cause of death to be suicide as a result of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White was brought back to Lauderdale County for arraignment. At that time, the judge added first-degree escape to his charges – though the date for his capital murder charge will likely remain the same.

White has been held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Birmingham since May 11.