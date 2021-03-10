Prayer breakfast held for law enforcement officers at Marriott Shoals Conference Center

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama District Attorneys Association hosted a law enforcement prayer breakfast Tuesday morning at the Marriott-Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
Law enforcement officers from across northwest Alabama gathered for a time of prayer, worship, and fellowship.
District attorneys from across the state are meeting this week for a conference in Florence and felt that the breakfast was a great way to show their appreciation for law enforcement officers.
“We do this at other locations. We want to make sure our law enforcement partners know that we as DAs are their partners and we stand with them for law enforcement,” Lauderdale County DA Chris Connolly said. “I think it’s especially important now with all the polarization that we have and the attacks on law enforcement so we’re happy to have them and it’s been a great event.”
Connolly said the breakfast was organized by the association’s chaplain who serves as a DA in Andalusia.