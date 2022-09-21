FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are facing charges after police say they attacked a man and shot a woman Tuesday night.

Florence Police said they were called to reports of a shooting in the 1100-block of Kansas Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a female called and said her vehicle had been intentionally hit by a truck around Colorado Street. At that point a male passenger got out of her vehicle and ran, he was caught and beat up by the men from the truck that police later identified as Steven Keeton and Brandon Cochran.

Mugshots for Brandon Cochran and Steven Keeton

According to police, the female began to drive away when she was grazed by a bullet fired by Cochran.

Keeton was later found by officers and arrested on Chisholm Road and Cochran was later found and arrested on Kansas Avenue.

Steven Keeton was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault, and possession of a controlled substance. Brandon Cochran was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree assault.

Both men were taken to the Lauderdale County Jail. Keeton’s bond was set at $33,500 and Cochran’s at $32,500

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.