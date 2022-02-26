LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a 17-year-old was killed in a wreck after trying to avoid law enforcement on Thursday night.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened on Lauderdale County Road 320 within St. Florian city limits.

Police say the teen was killed while attempting to elude law enforcement officials when their Ford F-250 struck a Nissan Murano in the rear. The truck left the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned before hitting an embankment and multiple trees.

The Murano, driven by 53-year-old Christopher C. White of Florence also left the road and crashed into trees. White was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, while the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the incident.