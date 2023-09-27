SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation in Sheffield.

Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry told News 19 investigators had developed Dedrick Deshann Pride, 40, as a suspect.

SPD officers found a man dead while responding to a call about an unconscious person at a duplex on West Montgomery Avenue on September 26.

Authorities identified the victim as 64-year-old Thomas James Hairrell. He was found lying beside the front door with gunshot wounds.

Pride is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 135 lbs.

The Sheffield Police Department is asking if anyone has information on Pride’s location, please call the police department at (256) 386-5630.