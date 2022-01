FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Florence teenager.

15-year-old Victoria Rose McDonald was last seen near the Village Parc Apartments on Tuesday, January 25. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said traveled away from the complex in an unknown direction.

McDonald is 5’2, about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has three tattoos on her left thigh, wrist and ankle.

Victoria Rose McDonald

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 256-760-6610.