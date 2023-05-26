FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in the Shoals are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old girl who they say is missing after leaving school on Thursday.

The Florence Police Department said Harleanna Michele McCrelles left the area of Florence High School on May 24 and has not returned, adding that her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

(Florence Police Dept.)

McCrelles is a White female, standing at 5’7″ and weighs around 190 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who sees her is asked to contact the FPD at (256) 760-6610.