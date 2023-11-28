TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Just days after online Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday shopping, a Tuscumbia woman is warning of “porch pirates”.

The term refers to people who steal packages from peoples’ porches or yards.

Raylene Markwell told News 19 that she was recently the victim of a porch pirate.

“She took about five packages off of my porch,” she said.

Markwell told News 19 that the suspected theft happened while she was staying at her daughter’s house over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It was in broad daylight, I mean how brazen!” Markwell said.

Markwell found out about the theft when she got an email with a recording from one of her home security cameras, hours after the fact.

In the video, you can see a woman walking from the direction of Markwell’s front porch and into a parked car in the driveway. In the video, the woman is seen carrying what appears to be Amazon packages. You see the woman put the packages in the car before driving away.

Image shared with News 19 courtesy of Raylene Markwell.

“She just parked right at my garage, walked around the house, grabbed by packages and threw them in her car,” she said.

Markwell said the packages were left on the steps leading up to her porch on the side of the house. She said since they weren’t on the porch near the front door, her other motion-detecting security cameras weren’t triggered.

Markwell said she hopes the one video is clear enough to bring a resolution to the situation. “Hopefully somebody will recognize her” she added.

News 19 confirmed with the Tuscumbia Police Department that a report has been filed.

Investigator Jonathan Glaze told News 19 that it might take some help from the public to identify the person in the video.

“We’re still hoping somebody can identify her,” Glaze said. “It’s a pretty clear picture and I believe somebody out there knows who it is, we just hope they contact us and let us know who it is” he added.

Tuscumbia Police also shared the video to their Facebook page.

Investigator Glaze said if they can identify the person, they could be charged with theft.

News 19 asked Markwell if it were at all possible that the situation was a misunderstanding, that perhaps the person in the video had their packages delivered to Markwell’s home on accident.

Markwell said she didn’t think that was the case.

“Why didn’t she come to the door and ring the doorbell?” Markwell said.

While Markwell wasn’t home at the time of the incident, she said she has a Ring doorbell. So, if anyone had rung the doorbell, Markwell could’ve talked with them through the smart doorbell, and they could’ve explained the situation.

Markwell said the items in the packages were mostly Christmas presents. At 73 years old, retired and on a fixed income, Markwell said having presents stolen is a big deal.

“I can’t afford a lot of gifts, you know,” she said. “I try to get nice gifts on sale and I can’t afford to replace them.”

If you have any information on the case you should reach out to the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 383-3121.

How to prevent your packages from being stolen:

The Tuscumbia Police Department recommends keeping a close eye out for when your packages are delivered. They recommend using the tracking information and setting delivery alerts.

Investigator Glaze also recommended telling a trusted neighbor or relative to keep an eye on your house if you are going out of town. He said having someone pick up your mail and packages, leaves them less vulnerable to thieves.

The USPS recommends setting up Informed Delivery. It is a free service provided by the United States Postal Service that sends you a picture of what items will be delivered that day, so you can plan ahead.

UPS has a similar notification service, called UPS My Choice. It allows you to get transit alerts and even change the delivery location of your packages. If you are at work, you can change the delivery to your work address.

The UPS also has Access Point locations, which are secure facilities that you can have your package delivered to, so you can pick it up yourself, at a more convenient time.

Amazon also offers Amazon Lockers in some locations. Similar to the UPS service, it allows customers to ship their packages to a nearby Amazon Locker, which they can only open with their information.