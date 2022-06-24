TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tuscumbia Police Department is taking a thorough review of its assets and protocols after an inmate escaped in June.

Lisa Ann Fretwell, 50, escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail around 2:00 p.m. on June 11. She was recaptured hours later.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that the incident prompted them to make several changes to their security system and protocols.

“Unfortunately this jail was built in 1959,” Logan said. “It was really never designed to hold the capacity that we house.”

Logan later said that they have fixed and made upgrades to their camera security system. They have also made staffing changes to have more officers in the jail during times of high activity.

“We’ve made changes to make sure we’ve got sufficient staffing when the inmates are awake,” Logan said. “We’re reviewing our policies and making updates in places that we need to.”

Logan also said that the entire staff is subject to remedial training courses on how to interact and control inmates.