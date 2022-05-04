FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two male teens have been accused of stealing a car and hitting a house in Florence.

Sergeant Cliff Billingsley said a vehicle was stolen from outside a home on East Queensbury Lane and officers found it abandoned on Shade Avenue after hitting a house.

Officers searched the area and found one teen who ran from officers but was caught, explained Billingsley. He said after further investigation another teen was found to be involved in stealing the vehicle.

Florence Police said the two teens were taken into custody and face charges for stealing the car. They added both teens were later released to a parent.