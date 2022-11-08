COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man facing 41 counts of production of child pornography has agreed to a plea deal, according to online court records.

37-year-old Matthew Eugene Sitorius was arrested in March 2022 after Sheriff Williamson said that the family of the victim came to authorities and filed a report.

On Monday, a plea agreement was reached and Sitorius ultimately pleaded guilty to three counts of the production of obscene matter.

Matthew Sitorius (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During the initial investigation, Sheriff Williamson confirmed that the charges against Sitorius involved a family member.

As part of that investigation, a search warrant was carried out on Sitorius’ home, where a majority of the evidence was found, authorities said.

Sitorius pleaded not guilty to all 41 counts in April. He has remained in the custody of the Colbert County Jail since his initial arrest on a $1.2 million bond.

As part of the agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years, split to serve three years, with the balance suspended for five years, with credit for time served.

Sitorius also waived his right to a formal sentencing hearing and the right to appeal his conviction.

Within the agreement, all other counts against him were dismissed.