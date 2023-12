TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A private aircraft crashed in Colbert County on Saturday, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eric Balentine said that a ‘private aircraft’ crashed in the area of the Colbert County Co-Op off Highway 72.

The pilot escaped uninjured. An investigation is ongoing.

News 19 is working to bring you updates as they become available.