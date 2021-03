PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a Phil Campbell High School Teacher was arrested late Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a complaint of Jerry Jordan Benford, 28, having sexual relations with a 17-year-old student.

Benford was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail just after 11:30 p.m.

He was charged with sexual contact by a school employee and was being held without bond.