Phil Campbell family’s elaborate Christmas display attracts hundreds

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — In the town of Phil Campbell, there are Christmas decorations—and then there’s Christmas with the McCollums.



To say they’ve put on quite the show is an understatement. Their front yard is filled with familiar characters like Santa Claus, The Peanuts, Smurfs, and much, much, more.



The display is the brainchild of the family of Adam McCollum, a tradition he’s continued after marrying his wife, Lesley.



“I don’t know if she knew what she was getting into,” Adam said jokingly. “I think this year, I started working on stuff in August, some of the new pieces, and then started adding from there.”



Adam said this year he believes there are at least 150 characters on display.



The couple also plans a “Meet and Treat” where members of the community can visit the home to see the display and some familiar faces. Adam and Lesley were dressed as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for this year’s event.



The Meet and Treat event looked a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting to a drive-thru format.



“This is our second year doing it,” Lesley said. “This was bigger than last year but we had several—we lost count of cars that came by.”



With many Christmas events being canceled this year, there were a lot more people than they were expecting, with traffic waiting in line for miles.



The McCollums said there was some concern on how this year’s event would look, but they were able to adapt to continue the tradition.



“It really makes us feel like that we’ve done something that is safe but that people can enjoy,” Lesley said.



“Regardless of COVID, Christmas is Christmas and it’s still got special meaning to it and so we just sort of got to help remind people of that,” Adam said.

If you’d like to see the McCollums’ display, the address is 5075 Gravel Hill Road in Phil Campbell. The display will stay up through New Year’s.