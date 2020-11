The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy has closed Barnes Health Care Pharmacy in downtown Florence until further notice.

Investigators can be seen inside the building. At this time, there is no information as to the nature of their investigation.

News 19 reporter Jeremy Jackson is at the scene working to gather more information.

