Pete Rose to headline UNA’s 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction

FILE – In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose attends a news conference during his statue dedication ceremonies before a baseball game between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati. Rose once again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing. Rose’s lawyers submitted the application Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FLORENCE, Ala. — Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader, Pete Rose, will be the featured speaker at the University of North Alabama’s 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center on August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsorship packages for the event are available immediately and tables of eight are on sale for $1,000 each. Any remaining unsold individual tickets will go on sale on June 1.

Rose, a switch hitter during his playing days from 1963 to 1986, is the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). He won three World Series rings, three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player Award, two Gold Gloves, and the Rookie of the Year Award. He also made 17 All-Star appearances at an unequaled five positions (second baseman, left fielder, right fielder, third baseman, and first baseman).

He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1963-78, the Philadelphia Phillies from 1979-83, the Montreal Expos in 1984 and was then player-manager of the Reds from 1984-86.

In August of 1989 (his last year as a manager and three years after retiring as a player), Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball amidst accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds.

To become a sponsor or purchase a table to the 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction, contact Megan Dye at (256) 765-4615 or email smlovelace@una.edu.