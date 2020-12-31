People in Florence plan for socially distant New Year’s Eve, bars open with limited capacity

LAUDERDALE & COLBERT COUNTIES, Ala. — The Emergency Food and Shelter Program began in the 1980s as a way to assist organizations that serve a community's hungry and homeless population.

In northwest Alabama, United Way applied for the grant and is now able to provide funds for qualifying organizations.

Lauderdale County was awarded $28,880 and Colbert County was awarded $18,948.

In Florence, Crossroads Community Outreach Executive Director Dr. Kimberly Jackson said those funds will go a long way.

"Part of what we do is service the homeless that are on the street, primarily, and then we offer the day center for them to be able to come in to get resources such as showers, they can get supplies, a warm place to stay, they get a hot meal, sack lunches, and then we also do case management where we work with other nonprofits to get them into housing," Jackson said.

Jackson said she's thankful for those funds as need in the community increases because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're the only full-time homeless day center in the city of Florence and we're the only full-time street outreach program in the city of Florence so those are vital resources that we would need to provide—food and supplies and to just keep us functioning, especially during this pandemic," Jackson said.

Jackson said Crossroads and other area nonprofits like Room in the Inn and Sunrise Center are on the frontlines to help the homeless population in the Shoals.

"To have those funds readily available as opposed to having to pass them on to somebody else and having to try to take them through the system would be a huge asset to our organization to kind of keep them in the process and keep them in the system without there being such a delay for them receiving services,” Jackson said.

For organizations that would like to apply for funding through the EFSP, the deadline is Wednesday, January 6. Email Jennifer McNulty with United Way of Northwest Alabama for more info at ceo@uwshoals.org.