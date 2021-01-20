Cyclist killed in crash on Hwy 72 in Colbert County identified

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have identified the cyclist hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Tuscumbia.
Colbert County coroner Justin Gasque released the identity of the person as Mark Nix, 51, of Tuscumbia. He says the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma, but the investigation is ongoing.
The wreck happened Tuesday night on Highway 72 at Franklin Street in Tuscumbia. Initially, emergency crews thought Nix was a pedestrian, but they found a bicycle nearby and a witness said they saw the man riding a bike when he was hit.