COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A single-vehicle incident has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

50-year-old William L. Minor was killed when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene after striking Minor, who was walking down the road.

The incident happened around 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday on River Road, about one mile east of Muscle Shoals.

ALEA officials say Minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted by troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division. They ask for anyone that may know something to contact local law enforcement or all ALEA at 205) 553-5531.