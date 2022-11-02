LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in front of Foodland near the intersection of Stacy Lane and Alabama Highway 101 when the Ford Sedan collided with the unnamed 49-year-old man.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the man did not appear to be injured, refused medical treatment and was taken home.

Authorities say the woman was placed under arrest after they discovered that she had unrelated traffic warrants, but specified that she was not charged in the wreck.