Parole board says Shoals shooting suspect’s early release wasn’t its decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of shooting three people, killing a Sheffield police officer and another person, is no stranger to the Alabama justice system.

Brian Lansing Martin, 41, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his father over an alleged owed debt in Tuscumbia. After serving three years and two months, he was released from prison six years and 10 months early.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said in a statement that Martin completed his sentence in three years and was released from custody for good behavior.

A statement from the board said offenders are not supervised by a probation or parole officer after ending their sentence, so Martin was never supervised.

The full statement from the board is below:

“Brian Lansing Martin, AIS# 288111, was released from the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections after completing the sentences imposed for his convictions following his 2013 guilty plea in Colbert County.

“He ended his sentence in 2016 after three years and two months, with six years and ten months for good behavior.

“Martin was not paroled by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles and was never supervised as a parolee or probationer. Martin was denied parole by the Board on June 16, 2015 and not assigned a reset date.

“Offenders are not supervised by a Probation and Parole Officer after ending their sentence.

“The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is saddened by the loss of Sheffield Police Department Sgt. Nick Risner. Bureau Director Cam Ward said, “I am keeping the friends and family of Sgt. Risner in my prayers, as well as the community of this heroic officer who died in the line of duty.”