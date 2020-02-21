Parents face child abuse charges after 4-year-old wanders away from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert County authorities said they arrested a couple is facing child abuse charges after their 4-year-old daughter was found wandering alone in a field.

Ashley Christina Mayfield, 26, of Littleville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of willful abuse of a child under 18. Her husband also has a warrant for his arrest, said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Williamson said about a week and a half ago construction workers found the girl a couple of miles away from home in a field. They took the child to the home they were working on and someone recognized her and called her parents, he said.

This was the second time the child had wandered away, Williamson said. The other time the family called 911 but found her before authorities showed up at the home, he said.

The girl and two other children were placed in the custody of the Department of Human Resources, Williamson said.