Parents and students question why Tharptown High School band instructor’s contract not renewed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — Band students at Tharptown High School in Franklin County have played their final notes under the instruction of Callie Holcombe.

Holcombe said the school board informed her that after three years of service, her employment contract would not be renewed. She voiced her thoughts on the matter in a video posted on Facebook. “I’ve been quiet,” Holcombe said. “I’ve been quiet mainly because I didn’t want to break your heart, I didn’t want to tell you what I was told, I didn’t want to admit that it had happened.”

Parents were shocked to hear the news but according to them, there was no explanation as to why Holcombe’s contract wasn’t renewed.

They said the band didn’t even have a marching program until Holcombe took over. “It just doesn’t seem right to continue the program without her instruction because of the progress she’s made in such a short amount of time,” said Ashley Cummins, band boosters vice president.

“She was their voice when they didn’t have one so we want to be hers; she needs to be heard,” said Anita Lopez, band boosters secretary.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Superintendent Greg Hamilton who said he was unable to comment on personnel matters.

A Change.org petition was created in hopes that the school board would reconsider their decision. As of Tuesday evening it had more than 500 signatures.

The parents and students are simply wanting an answer, especially during a time when the school year was cut short, without the chance for a proper goodbye.