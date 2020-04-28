Owner of Muscle Shoals fitness studio reacts to Gov. Ivey’s stay-at-home order update

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — It’s been more than three weeks since Governor Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order and some businesses are—without out a doubt—ready to reopen.

Frankie Guerra is the owner of No Doubt Lifestyle Coaching & Fitness in Muscle Shoals. Unlike a traditional gym, No Doubt focuses solely on appointment-based personal training sessions with individual clients.

Those sessions are held at his facility on Wilson Dam Road. However, because the business is considered non-essential, he’s adjusted how clients train.

“We’ve done everything from outside training, training in the back of our studio outdoors, meeting people for just walks, but just trying to keep them motivated and accountable to those goals they still have even though the world’s in a little bit of chaos; everybody still craving a little bit of normalcy,” said Guerra.

And expecting more normalcy, Guerra watched Governor Ivey’s update to the stay-at-home order Tuesday morning.

“The White House plan suggested opening entertainment venues and gyms and restaurants and a number of other things that we’re not doing at this time,” said state health officer Dr. Scott Harris during the update.

It’s not the news Guerra was hoping for, but he remains positive.

We’re having to be innovative right now,” said Guerra. “We’re having to come up with new ways of keeping revenue coming in the door and it’s been unbelievable to see the clients that we have here.”

Guerra said he knows it won’t be immediate but he’s looking forward to returning to business as usual.

