FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned dump truck is causing traffic delays in the area of Helton Drive and Rickwood Road.

The Florence Police Department says northbound traffic on Helton Drive just north of Rickwood Road has been closed and southbound traffic has been taken down to one lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area but the department says if you have to come that way to remain patient and pay attention as workers are working to clear the road.

News 19 will provide an update when the road reopens.