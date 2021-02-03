Overnight fire destroys more than a dozen Florence salons

FLORENCE, Ala. — A structure fire early Tuesday morning stopped business for more than a dozen salons in Florence.

Florence Fire Rescue crews spent nearly twelve hours at the Supreme Kut Professional Building on Ana Drive. The building housed various salons in the location for more than thirty years.

Fire crews said they responded to the scene after 2 a.m. When they arrived, the top floor of the two-story building was engulfed in flames.

Later in the afternoon, business owners on the top floor said they weren’t able to salvage anything, however, business owners on the ground floor were seen collecting what they could.

The building owner, Michael Clemmons said Supreme Kut housed fourteen salons but thankfully no one was inside at the time.

“There’s a lot of people in Florence that know these people,” Clemmons said. “They do business here; I’d like just to ask them to remember these people and help them get established back, the ones that do, because they need help.”

Clemmons said it’s his hope that the businesses can recover and rebuild but he knows it will take time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with News 19 as we learn more.