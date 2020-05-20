Over $20K seized during drug bust in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A man is in jail on drug charges after a multi-agency search at a home on SE 17th Street.

The Sheffield Police Department said that Marquis Deron McCray was arrested on multiple drug charges but did not specify the charges.

Authorities said McCray also has federal charges pending in Mississippi and a previous bond in Shelby County for a pharmacy burglary that will be revoked.

Marquis Deron McCray (Photo: Sheffield Police)

Authorities seized $20,468 in cash as well as 1,200 in counterfeit money.

McCray’s bond is set at $37,500.

The Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Swat team assisted the Sheffield Police Department.