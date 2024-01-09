FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of people who lost their homes to an apartment fire right before the start of the new year may still be without a home for longer than they had hoped.

Florence Fire Deputy Chief Jarrod Wallace told News 19 that several engines responded to a fire at Courtview Towers just after 4 a.m. Friday, and left all 216 residents displaced. The fire started in a bedroom in Apartment 409 on the fourth floor.

Following a week and a half-long investigation, the department has made a preliminary determination of what caused the fire based on witness statements and evidence observed at the scene.

“We have reason to believe that unattended smoking material caused the fire. This will be finalized once the autopsy results from the victim have been received,” Fire Marshal Ryan Orrick said.

Orrick also said the building also did not have a working sprinkler system since it was built in 1975.

Wallace said two people were rescued from the unit, and both were taken to a local medical center. The Monday following the fire, Florence Fire Chief Tim Anerton said that 56-year-old Eva Crittendon succumbed to injuries she sustained in the fire.

The fire did not spread throughout the whole building but heat, smoke, water damage and more meant other people living there had to find somewhere else to stay.

Power was shut off in the entire building after the fire, but as of January 9, fire officials said the power had been restored. Both elevators in the building are also back in operation.

Agencies are still working to relocate the 216 residents. Many of the tenants are staying with family, while others are staying in four different hotels across Florence. A timeline for when tenants may be able to return to Courtview has not been shared with the fire department.

Now, the Courtview Towers are still in the process of deep cleaning and making repairs, as well as installing all the necessary elements to be up to the fire code.

“All exit emergency lights would have to be operational, and they are fairly certain they have that completed… The fire pump will have to be 100%, that work is supposed to be completed today. The fire alarm is 100% and verified by their contractor, and our office will witness the final completion of that work,” Orrick said.

Alabama Fire Marshals assisted with the investigation, and Anerton thanked them as well as his crew for their work at the scene.