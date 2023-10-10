MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A search warrant at a Muscle Shoals mobile home led to the discovery of over one thousand grams of spice, according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a mobile home on Alma Street last Tuesday, according to Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine.

Sheriff Balentine said that authorities found 1,147 grams of spice, otherwise known as synthetic marijuana, a handgun and over $1,000 in cash. Balentine noted they also found the chemicals used to make the spice.

Colbert County deputies and the Muscle Shoals Police Department assisted drug agents with the search.

It was not immediately released if anyone was arrested as a result of the search. News 19 has reached out to CCSO for more information.