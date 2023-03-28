LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Electricity Department expects it to be end of next week before all customers have power reconnected in Lauderdale County, while 2,800 are still reported to be without power in the area.

A statement released by the department Tuesday stated that 2,800 customers remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Currently, it says crews have identified about 150 broken power lines which are contributing to the widespread outages.

The department said it may be end of next week before power is restored to all customers.

“We know power outages are incredibly inconvenient, and we are working as quickly and safely

as we can to get service restored,” said Mary McDuffa, Electricity Department Manager. “We

work hard to maintain a resilient distribution system, but it is difficult to prevent outages during

an event like this.”

The Florence Electricity Department has been aided over the last four days by Huntsville Utilities, Muscle Shoals Electric Board, Russellville Electric Board, Scottsboro Electric Power Board, Tishomingo County Electric Power Association, and Tree Pro crews.

You can view a map of the outages here.